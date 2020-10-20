Traders Buy High Volume of Corsair Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,505 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 894 call options.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

