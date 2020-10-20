Owens-Illinois (OI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.