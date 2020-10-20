West Fraser Timber (WFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.13 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$60.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$65.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.13. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$21.60 and a one year high of C$75.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.83.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.