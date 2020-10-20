Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81.
Herc Company Profile
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
