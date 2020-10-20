Herc (HRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Herc (NYSE:HRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

