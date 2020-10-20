Cogeco (CGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$84.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.85. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$70.95 and a 52-week high of C$107.88.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. It provides Internet, video, and telephony services; and information technology services, including colocation, network connectivity, hosting, cloud, and a portfolio of managed services.

