Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.44 million, a P/E ratio of 195.75 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

