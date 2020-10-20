Cogeco Communications (CCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Cogeco Communications to post earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.

CCA opened at C$103.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$87.57 and a twelve month high of C$132.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.36.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Earnings History for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

