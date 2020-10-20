Critical Survey: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -22.45% -23.14% -15.42% Enphase Energy 23.49% 34.22% 11.64%

EMCORE has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EMCORE and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 4 13 0 2.76

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $4.85, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $79.60, suggesting a potential downside of 30.60%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.12 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.66 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 23.15 $161.15 million $0.67 171.18

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets. It also provides high-power gain chips products, photodiode products, and GPON fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) and data center chip products for the telecommunications, FTTP, long-term evolution, and data center markets. In addition, the company offers navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope, quartz MEMS gyroscope, and inertial measurement unit and navigation system primarily for the aerospace and defense markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

