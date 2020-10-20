Head-To-Head Comparison: Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Royal Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:RY)

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Societe Generale alerts:

0.1% of Societe Generale shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $27.63 billion 0.45 $3.64 billion $0.92 3.16 Royal Bank of Canada $50.86 billion 2.04 $9.68 billion $6.69 10.91

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Societe Generale. Societe Generale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 0 2 1 0 2.33 Royal Bank of Canada 0 4 8 0 2.67

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $102.95, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than Societe Generale.

Profitability

This table compares Societe Generale and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale -0.31% 2.27% 0.11% Royal Bank of Canada 17.78% 14.86% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats Societe Generale on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies. The company's Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.