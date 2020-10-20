Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) versus Imperial Oil (OTCMKTS:IMO) Financial Analysis

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Repsol alerts:

0.4% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Repsol has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Imperial Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol -18.32% 4.30% 1.94% Imperial Oil 0.03% 1.03% 0.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Repsol and Imperial Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $54.89 billion 0.20 -$4.27 billion $1.46 4.75 Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.36 $1.66 billion $1.66 7.52

Imperial Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Repsol. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Repsol and Imperial Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 5 7 0 2.58 Imperial Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Repsol pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Imperial Oil beats Repsol on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas. The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.