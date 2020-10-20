AEGON (NYSE:AEG) versus AIA Group (NYSE:AAGIY) Financial Comparison

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AEGON and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEGON N/A N/A N/A AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AEGON and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEGON 3 11 3 0 2.00 AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AEGON pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AEGON and AIA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEGON $31.58 billion 0.24 $1.39 billion $0.92 3.07 AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.55 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than AEGON.

Risk and Volatility

AEGON has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts. The company markets its products through brokers, independent agents, employee benefit consultants, bancassurance channels, self-service/online centers, and call/advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

