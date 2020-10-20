Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) versus Digital Media Solutions (NASDAQ:DMS) Head-To-Head Review

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Criteo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $2.26 billion 0.34 $90.75 million $2.08 6.00

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Criteo 2 8 4 0 2.14

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.94%. Criteo has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Criteo.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A N/A Criteo 3.87% 11.96% 7.06%

Summary

Criteo beats Digital Media Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. offers digital marketing services in the United States. The company offers precision performance marketing, broadest digital marketing platform, and measurable marketing results. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

