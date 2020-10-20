American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.70 million and the highest is $28.12 million. American Software reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $112.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.22 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in American Software by 79.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

