Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $289.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.