Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post $381.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.00 million and the lowest is $381.30 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $366.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%.

ATSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $255,900.00. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock worth $1,010,961. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

