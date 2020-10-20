Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.26 Million

Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to announce sales of $131.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.10 million and the lowest is $92.00 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $621.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $350.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $945.80 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.26.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.