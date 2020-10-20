Brokers Offer Predictions for Easterly Government Properties Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.9% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,740,875. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

