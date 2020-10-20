FY2021 EPS Estimates for Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) Boosted by DA Davidson

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.09). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

ACCD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.33 on Monday. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.85.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

