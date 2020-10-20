Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Ltd Issued By William Blair (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INFY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE:INFY opened at $15.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. Infosys has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517,341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,896,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after buying an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 47.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 8,630,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,852,000 after buying an additional 4,491,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

