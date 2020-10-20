Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Zoom Video Communications Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $501.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $568.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a PE ratio of 728.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $87,511,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

