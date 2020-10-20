Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE):

10/12/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

10/2/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2020 – Concert Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $341.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 1,108.62%. Research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

