Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/16/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

10/14/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/7/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/29/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/5/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/26/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 466,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

