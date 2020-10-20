Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/16/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
- 10/14/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/7/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
- 10/2/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/29/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
- 9/5/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/26/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/24/2020 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.
Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.