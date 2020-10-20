$105.49 Million in Sales Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post sales of $105.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.28 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $191.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $443.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.46 million to $448.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $642.53 million, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $679.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of IPAR opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 135,907 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

