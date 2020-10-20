Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

RHI opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

