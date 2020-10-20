Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):

10/19/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00.

10/6/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at B.Riley Securit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/1/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/28/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

8/25/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

8/24/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

