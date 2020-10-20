$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to post sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will report full-year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Matinas BioPharma.

Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Shares of MTNB opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

