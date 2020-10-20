Zacks: Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will announce sales of $197.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.60 million and the lowest is $197.50 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $193.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year sales of $842.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.42 million to $842.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $931.51 million, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

