Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 10/13/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
  • 10/9/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 10/1/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/29/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 9/17/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 9/15/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $624.70 million, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

