Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $593.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $596.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.50 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $640.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,727.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

