Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $921.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $958.60 million. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $771.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Todd S. Young purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares in the company, valued at $992,575.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

