Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Southern in a report released on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SO. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

SO stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

