Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helen of Troy in a report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HELE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $192.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

