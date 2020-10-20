Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a report released on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SKY stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $1,687,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.