Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Down 1.1%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.56. 43,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,288,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter.

