Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Down 1.1%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)’s stock price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.49 and last traded at $46.56. 43,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,288,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter.

Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%
