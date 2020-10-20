Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 820,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 622,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.