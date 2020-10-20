Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.31 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 820,846 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 622,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report