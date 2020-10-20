Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 3.9%

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.23. Approximately 268,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 524,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.73.

SIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Silvercrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Silvercrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised Silvercrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Silvercrest Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -18.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a current ratio of 27.19, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.