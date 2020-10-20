GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 8,324 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

About GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB)

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report