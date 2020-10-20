Jacksam (NASDAQ:JKSM) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Jacksam Corporation (NASDAQ:JKSM) traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 14,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 10,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Jacksam Company Profile (NASDAQ:JKSM)

Jacksam Corporation, a technology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing a proprietary technology platform. The company's principal products include 710 Shark cartridge filling machines, 710 Captain cartridge capping machines, and proprietary cartridges. It also offers 710 Cove and Riptide cartridge, rechargeable disposables, PREM31R Vape, inline airflow and variable voltage batteries, packaging materials, and other consumables, as well as non-proprietary delivery devices for dry herbs, oils, and waxes.

