Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LATNU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Union Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.