Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Trading Down 8.2%

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

