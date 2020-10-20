Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) Trading Down 8.2%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

About Prevention Insurance.Com (NASDAQ:PVNC)

Prevention Insurance.Com does not have significant operations. The company intends to pursue a business combination through acquisition or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in health and life insurance agency business. The company was formerly known as Vita Plus Industries, Inc and changed its name to Prevention Insurance.Com in March 1999.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevention Insurance.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report