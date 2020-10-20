null (NYSE:SVC) Shares Down 0.1%

null (NYSE:SVC)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 916,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,245,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37.

About null (NYSE:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

