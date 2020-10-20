Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Southern Co to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Skyline Champion Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Hindustan Unilever Shares Up 25.2%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Price Down 0.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report