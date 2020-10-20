Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

