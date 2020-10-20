Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) Trading Down 0.3%

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:USDY) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

