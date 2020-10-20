eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Trading 2.3% Higher

eMagin Co. (NASDAQ:EMAN)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 652,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,870,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
eMagin Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMAN)
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
