Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) Shares Down 3.4%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.57. 355,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 382,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

