IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR) Stock Price Up 0%

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTR)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.63. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.