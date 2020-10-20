Iheartmedia (OTCMKTS:IHTM) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Iheartmedia Inc (OTCMKTS:IHTM) shares dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 655,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,055% from the average daily volume of 30,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75.

Iheartmedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHTM)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, live events, mobile platforms and products, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

