Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Trading Up 5%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUUF)

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

