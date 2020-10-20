Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.30 and last traded at $69.25. Approximately 1,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Afterpay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. The company offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services.

