First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV) Shares Down 1%

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FV)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.71 and last traded at $35.87. 275,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 306,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Trading Down 0.3%
eMagin Trading 2.3% Higher
eMagin Trading 2.3% Higher
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 3.4%
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Shares Down 3.4%
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Price Up 0%
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Price Up 0%
Iheartmedia Stock Price Down 3.1%
Iheartmedia Stock Price Down 3.1%
Prosegur Cash Trading Up 5%
Prosegur Cash Trading Up 5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report